Affidavit: Child porn found during investigation of former Henrico Schools bus driver

The former Henrico Schools bus driver charged with giving drugs to and having sex with kids could now face additional felony charges. This time for possession of child pornography.

On July 12, 2017, Anthony Mancuso, 39, was indicted on two felonies for having sex with a minor, four counts of selling drugs to a minor, and five charges of tattooing or piercing a minor without consent. He was indicted by the Richmond Metropolitan Multi-jurisdiction Grand Jury.

While investigating those allegations, an affidavit shows police found child pornography and other evidence in Mancuso’s possession. The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney tells NBC12 her office is in the process of reviewing this new evidence. Henrico County’s next Grand Jury hearing is set for Nov. 13, additional indictments could come down on Mancuso then.

He's scheduled for three-day trial starting on March 6, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Henrico County Circuit Court, for the previously filed indictments. The Commonwealth’s Attorney says it’s too soon to say if any additional charges would impact that trial.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said a Henrico bus driver was indicted on pornography charges.

