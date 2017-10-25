RVA Parenting: Halloween candy: the good and bad for your teeth

It's that time of year again, where candy is everywhere and Halloween is in sight. When it comes to your teeth, not all choices are equal - do you grab the chocolate or the gummies? Candy corn or the Sour Patch Kids?

Turns out, there are some choices you can make that are better for your teeth.

Dr. Marci Guthrie is an area dentist getting a little creative to help get to the "root of the problem." She showed us a bad pumpkin, decorated with all the bad candy choices.

"The sours, which are just the rage right now, are very acidic and can erode the teeth, especially in baby teeth where there's less enamel,” said Dr. Marci Guthrie.

Tootsie Rolls and sticky caramel-loaded candy can pull out fillings or get stuck in those nooks and crannies. She says lollipops hold that sugar in your mouth for too long.

Here's the good news: chocolate might be your best option.

"The good pumpkin!” Dr. Guthrie showed us. "I've done a huge display of the dark chocolate. The dark chocolate is kind of what we most recommend."

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and M&Ms are good choices, too.

"I'm okay with Kit Kats too,” said Guthrie. “Just these things are a little bit softer. They melt in your mouth, but they are a little bit softer to melt and are just easier to clean off the teeth."

Of course, you can always use the candy for art projects or donate the candy to the troops. Lots of dentists or doctors will buy the candy back by the pound.

"We give a dollar per pound of candy," said Guthrie.

Guthrie says it may be helpful to sort your child's candy before they get into it and offer them the chocolate options first.

