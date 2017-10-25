Election 2017: What's on your ballot

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and here is everything you need to know -- from polling places to what is on your ballot.

Everyone across the state will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are still in line at 7 p.m., you will still be able to vote.

If you cannot make it to your polling place on Election Day, you must request an absentee ballot by mail or by in person. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in person is 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

Here's a look at what's on ballots across Central Virginia:

GOVERNOR

Ralph Northam (D)

Ed Gillespie (R)

Cliff Hyra (L)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Justin Fairfax (D)

Jill Vogel (R)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Mark Herring (D/Inc.)

John Adams (R)

HOUSE DISTRICT 27

Larry Barnett (D)

Roxann Robinson (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 30

Samuel Hixon (D)

Nick Freitas (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 54

Al Durante (D)

Bobby Orrock (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 55

Morgan Goodman (D)

Buddy Fowler (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 56

Melissa Dart (D)

John McGuire (R)

HOUSE DISTRICT 58

Kellen Squire (D)

Robert Bell (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 59

Tracy Carver (D)

Matthew Fariss (R/Inc.)

Marcus Sutphin (G)

David Ball (I)

HOUSE DISTRICT 60

Jamaal Johnston (D)

James Edmunds (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 64

Rebecca Colaw (D)

Emily Brewer (R)

HOUSE DISTRICT 65

Francis Stevens (D)

Lee Ware (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 66

Katie Sponsler (D)

Kirk Cox (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 68

Dawn Adams (D)

Manoli Loupassi (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 69

Betsy Carr (D/Inc.)

Jake Crocker (L)

HOUSE DISTRICT 72

Schuyler VanValkenburg (D)

Eddie Whitlock (R)

HOUSE DISTRICT 73

Debra Rodman (D)

John O'Bannon (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 74

Lamont Bagby (D/Inc.)

Preston Brown (I)

HOUSE DISTRICT 97

Cori Johnson (D)

Christopher Peace (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 98

Sheila Crowley (D)

Keith Hodges (R/Inc.)

HOUSE DISTRICT 99

Francis Edwards (D)

Margaret Ransone (R/Inc.)

RICHMOND CITY PROPOSITION A

Yes

No

RICHMOND SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 3

Dorion Daniels

Cindy Menz-Erb

Joann Henry

Kenya Gibson

Kevin Starlings

RICHMOND SHERIFF

Antionette Irving

Nicole Jackson

Emmett Jafari

RICHMOND TREASURER

Nicole Armstead (D)

Michelle Mosby

Shirley Harvey

HENRICO SUPERVISOR - BROOKLAND DISTRICT

Courtney Lynch (D)

Bob Witte (R)

CHESTERFIELD COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE

Jenefer Hughes (D)

Timothy McPeters (R/Inc.)

PETERSBURG SHERIFF

Vanessa Crawford (D/Inc.)

Corey Brown

PETERSBURG TREASURER

Kenneth Pritchett (D)

Gloria Brown

HOPEWELL SHERIFF

LaTonya Felton

Joan Gosier

PRINCE GEORGE SUPERVISOR - DISTRICT 1

Floyd Brown (D)

Joseph Wallace

Shayne Bridgman

PRINCE GEORGE SUPERVISOR - DISTRICT 2

Bill Robertson (R/Inc.)

Bill Gandel

Marlene Waymack

PRINCE GEORGE SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 1

Sharon Jadrnak

Rob Eley

PRINCE GEORGE SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 2

Leila Holmes

Chris Johnson

PRINCE GEORGE TREASURER

Susan Vargo

Lori Robertson

LOUISA COUNTY - GREEN SPRINGS DISTRICT SUPERVISOR

Robert Babyok

Richard Havasy

LOUISA COUNTY - MINERAL DISTRICT SUPERVISOR

Duane Adams (R)

Stephanie Koren (Inc.)

EMPORIA SHERIFF

Keith Prince

Sam Brown (Inc.)

ESSEX COUNTY - GREATER TAPPAHANNOCK DISTRICT SUPERVISOR

Rob Akers

Jeffery Howeth

ESSEX COUNTY - NORTH DISTRICT SUPERVISOR

Sidney Johnson (Inc.)

Billy Healy

ESSEX COUNTY - SUPERVISOR AT LARGE

Bud Smith

John Clickener

Ella Johnson

Barry Bates

ESSEX COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - NORTH DISTRICT

Julie Strock

Garlyn Bundy

ESSEX COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - AT LARGE

Leah Segar

Corey Beazley

FLUVANNA COUNTY SUPERVISOR - RIVANNA DISTRICT

Darrell Byers (R)

Tony O'Brien (Inc)

FLUVANNA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - RIVANNA DISTRICT

Shirley Stewart

Tyler Pieron

LANCASTER COUNTY DISTRICT 1 SUPERVISOR

Jack Larson (R)

George Bott

LANCASTER COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 1

Katherine Keith

Carl Failmezger

LANCASTER COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 5

Carolyn Young

Margaret Socey

LUNENBURG COUNTY DISTRICT 2 SUPERVISOR

Wanda Morrison (D)

Mike Hankins (R)

MIDDLESEX COUNTY - HARTFIELD DISTRICT SUPERVISOR

John Koontz

Bob LeBoeuf (Inc.)

MIDDLESEX COUNTY - SALUDA DISTRICT SUPERVISOR

Marcia Jones

Pete Mansfield (Inc.)

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 3

Gerald Howard (Inc.)

Carl Perez

ORANGE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 1

Carol Couch (Inc.)

Marc Cole

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 6

Elzora Stiff

Dione Jennings

AMELIA COUNTY MEALS TAX REFERENDUM

Yes

No

