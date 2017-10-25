Election 2017: What's on your ballot

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and here is everything you need to know -- from polling places to what is on your ballot.
Everyone across the state will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are still in line at 7 p.m., you will still be able to vote.
Click here to find your polling place. All you need to do is to enter your home address. Remember to bring your photo ID when you go vote. Click here to see acceptable forms of identification.
Click here to see a list of referendums that will be on your ballot.
If you cannot make it to your polling place on Election Day, you must request an absentee ballot by mail or by in person. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in person is 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.
For live election results, click here.
Here's a look at what's on ballots across Central Virginia:
GOVERNOR
Ralph Northam (D)
Ed Gillespie (R)
Cliff Hyra (L)
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Justin Fairfax (D)
Jill Vogel (R)
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Mark Herring (D/Inc.)
John Adams (R)
HOUSE DISTRICT 27
Larry Barnett (D)
Roxann Robinson (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 30
Samuel Hixon (D)
Nick Freitas (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 54
Al Durante (D)
Bobby Orrock (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 55
Morgan Goodman (D)
Buddy Fowler (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 56
Melissa Dart (D)
John McGuire (R)
HOUSE DISTRICT 58
Kellen Squire (D)
Robert Bell (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 59
Tracy Carver (D)
Matthew Fariss (R/Inc.)
Marcus Sutphin (G)
David Ball (I)
HOUSE DISTRICT 60
Jamaal Johnston (D)
James Edmunds (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 64
Rebecca Colaw (D)
Emily Brewer (R)
HOUSE DISTRICT 65
Francis Stevens (D)
Lee Ware (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 66
Katie Sponsler (D)
Kirk Cox (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 68
Dawn Adams (D)
Manoli Loupassi (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 69
Betsy Carr (D/Inc.)
Jake Crocker (L)
HOUSE DISTRICT 72
Schuyler VanValkenburg (D)
Eddie Whitlock (R)
HOUSE DISTRICT 73
Debra Rodman (D)
John O'Bannon (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 74
Lamont Bagby (D/Inc.)
Preston Brown (I)
HOUSE DISTRICT 97
Cori Johnson (D)
Christopher Peace (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 98
Sheila Crowley (D)
Keith Hodges (R/Inc.)
HOUSE DISTRICT 99
Francis Edwards (D)
Margaret Ransone (R/Inc.)
RICHMOND CITY PROPOSITION A
Yes
No
RICHMOND SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 3
Dorion Daniels
Cindy Menz-Erb
Joann Henry
Kenya Gibson
Kevin Starlings
RICHMOND SHERIFF
Antionette Irving
Nicole Jackson
Emmett Jafari
RICHMOND TREASURER
Nicole Armstead (D)
Michelle Mosby
Shirley Harvey
HENRICO SUPERVISOR - BROOKLAND DISTRICT
Courtney Lynch (D)
Bob Witte (R)
CHESTERFIELD COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE
Jenefer Hughes (D)
Timothy McPeters (R/Inc.)
PETERSBURG SHERIFF
Vanessa Crawford (D/Inc.)
Corey Brown
PETERSBURG TREASURER
Kenneth Pritchett (D)
Gloria Brown
HOPEWELL SHERIFF
LaTonya Felton
Joan Gosier
PRINCE GEORGE SUPERVISOR - DISTRICT 1
Floyd Brown (D)
Joseph Wallace
Shayne Bridgman
PRINCE GEORGE SUPERVISOR - DISTRICT 2
Bill Robertson (R/Inc.)
Bill Gandel
Marlene Waymack
PRINCE GEORGE SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 1
Sharon Jadrnak
Rob Eley
PRINCE GEORGE SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 2
Leila Holmes
Chris Johnson
PRINCE GEORGE TREASURER
Susan Vargo
Lori Robertson
LOUISA COUNTY - GREEN SPRINGS DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Robert Babyok
Richard Havasy
LOUISA COUNTY - MINERAL DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Duane Adams (R)
Stephanie Koren (Inc.)
EMPORIA SHERIFF
Keith Prince
Sam Brown (Inc.)
ESSEX COUNTY - GREATER TAPPAHANNOCK DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Rob Akers
Jeffery Howeth
ESSEX COUNTY - NORTH DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Sidney Johnson (Inc.)
Billy Healy
ESSEX COUNTY - SUPERVISOR AT LARGE
Bud Smith
John Clickener
Ella Johnson
Barry Bates
ESSEX COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - NORTH DISTRICT
Julie Strock
Garlyn Bundy
ESSEX COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - AT LARGE
Leah Segar
Corey Beazley
FLUVANNA COUNTY SUPERVISOR - RIVANNA DISTRICT
Darrell Byers (R)
Tony O'Brien (Inc)
FLUVANNA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - RIVANNA DISTRICT
Shirley Stewart
Tyler Pieron
LANCASTER COUNTY DISTRICT 1 SUPERVISOR
Jack Larson (R)
George Bott
LANCASTER COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 1
Katherine Keith
Carl Failmezger
LANCASTER COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 5
Carolyn Young
Margaret Socey
LUNENBURG COUNTY DISTRICT 2 SUPERVISOR
Wanda Morrison (D)
Mike Hankins (R)
MIDDLESEX COUNTY - HARTFIELD DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
John Koontz
Bob LeBoeuf (Inc.)
MIDDLESEX COUNTY - SALUDA DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Marcia Jones
Pete Mansfield (Inc.)
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 3
Gerald Howard (Inc.)
Carl Perez
ORANGE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 1
Carol Couch (Inc.)
Marc Cole
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 6
Elzora Stiff
Dione Jennings
AMELIA COUNTY MEALS TAX REFERENDUM
Yes
No
