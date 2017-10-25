Patient First offers free candy X-rays

Patient First is continuing its tradition of offering free digital X-rays of Halloween candy.

Bags of candy may be brought into any Patient First Neighborhood Medical Center from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 through Oct. 31.

An adult should always inspect the candy before allowing a child to enjoy the sweet rewards of their trick-or-treating. This free X-ray offer is an additional precaution parents may consider.

It will help provide parents peace of mind about the treats their children receive by possibly detecting objects like glass, metal or plastic. Parents still need to provide supervision since some foreign materials may not appear in X-rays.

Here are five reminders to help ensure your trick-or-treaters have a fun and safe Halloween:

Know the route that your children will take if you do not go with them. Younger children should go with adults. If possible, give your children a cell phone and check in with them during the evening. Set a time for everyone to be home. Nobody eats their treats until checked by an adult.

As an additional safety measure, Patient First will provide free safety blinkers at each of our medical centers during the month of October (one per person, while supplies last).

The blinking light may be attached to a child’s Halloween costume and can help increase visibility. Stop by any of Patient First's medical centers and inquire at the front desk or ask your nurse if you are visiting us for medical care.

