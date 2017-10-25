VDOT preps for winter season

VDOT has set aside more than $210 million for this year's winter season. (Source: VDOT)

The Virginia Department of Transportation says more than $210 million is set aside to battle wintry conditions this year.

"We prepare for winter year round," said VDOT Commissioner Charles Kilpatrick. "Our crews have the staff, materials and equipment in place to battle winter weather when it arrives."

VDOT's resources include:

More than 2,500 VDOT crew members in addition to contractors

More than 12,300 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders

More than 689,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives

More than 1.6 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

VDOT also has an online snowplow tracker that shows were crews are when the snowfall reaches 2 inches or more.

