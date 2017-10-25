Water main break fixed near Highland Springs Elementary

A water main break that force Highland Springs Elementary School to close early on Wednesday has been repaired.

Thursday will be a normal day for students and teachers.

The water main break was directly in front of the school and water service was disrupted at the school.

The water main break also closed several roads in the area, but those are back open.

