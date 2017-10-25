Highland Springs Elementary closes early due water main break

Highland Springs Elementary School will close at 11:30 a.m. due to a water main break in front of the school. School officials say it is necessary to close the school so repairs can be made.More >>
Highland Springs Elementary School will close at 11:30 a.m. due to a water main break in front of the school. School officials say it is necessary to close the school so repairs can be made.More >>
The man wanted in a deadly shooting at a Henrico car wash on Saturday has been arrested.More >>
The man wanted in a deadly shooting at a Henrico car wash on Saturday has been arrested.More >>
Henrico police have spent over $60,000 during the Monument Avenue protests on Sept. 15 and 16.More >>
Henrico police have spent over $60,000 during the Monument Avenue protests on Sept. 15 and 16.More >>
A traffic alert on Three Chopt Road could make your ride to work a little more difficult.More >>
A traffic alert on Three Chopt Road could make your ride to work a little more difficult.More >>
The Henrico County Health Department will offer free flu vaccinations on Wednesday, Oct. 25.More >>
The Henrico County Health Department will offer free flu vaccinations on Wednesday, Oct. 25.More >>