Highland Springs Elementary closes early due water main break

Highland Springs Elementary School closed at 11:30 a.m. due to a water main break in front of the school. School officials say it is necessary to close the school so repairs can be made.

Officials sent a notification to parents about the school closing early:

Due to the water main break in front of our school, it is necessary to close the school for the remainder of the day so repairs can be made. The school will close at 11:30 this morning. Students and staff members will be sent home at that time because we expect water service to the school will be turned off for the rest of the day. Normal bus transportation will be offered to students who take the bus home. We will feed students a meal before dismissal at 11:30. Thank you in advance for your understanding. If you need to make special arrangements for your student, or if you have specific questions about your student, please contact us here at the school -- 804-328-4045.

Pleasant Street is closed between Newbridge Road and South Holly Avenue due to the water main break repairs. The break happened at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Babcock Road and will result in reduced pressure to about 40 homes, as well as disrupt service to Highland Springs Elementary, while repairs are being made.

Traffic will be detoured to Newbridge Road, then to West Nine Mile Road, and then to South Holly Avenue. Residents will still be able to access their homes.

The public utilities department will be providing bottled water to affected customers and expects repairs to be completed by 12 a.m.

