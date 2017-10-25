Suspect in deadly car wash shooting in Henrico arrested

Ahead of school time changes for the 2018-19 school year in Chesterfield, parents could face a financial impact on after-school child care.More >>
Ahead of school time changes for the 2018-19 school year in Chesterfield, parents could face a financial impact on after-school child care.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Highland Springs Elementary School will close at 11:30 a.m. due to a water main break in front of the school. School officials say it is necessary to close the school so repairs can be made.More >>
Highland Springs Elementary School will close at 11:30 a.m. due to a water main break in front of the school. School officials say it is necessary to close the school so repairs can be made.More >>
Carissa Garabedian is a mother and blogger and one of our favorite RVA Parenting contributors.More >>
Carissa Garabedian is a mother and blogger and one of our favorite RVA Parenting contributors.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
Amazon Key allows Prime members to track delivery of their packages inside their home.More >>
Amazon Key allows Prime members to track delivery of their packages inside their home.More >>