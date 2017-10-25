Man arrested for making fictitious calls that prompted Powhatan schools to lockdown

Powhatan deputies have arrested a man in connection with making fictitious calls that prompted two schools to lockdown.

David Brian Watson, of Chesterfield, was arrested on two misdemeanor charges of falsely summoning law enforcement by phone.

On Friday, Oct. 20, dispatchers received a call for shots fired in the South Creek One area. Deputies responded to the area and found that Powhatan High School and Flat Rock Elementary School were placed on lockdown due to this call.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, dispatchers received another 911 call from the same cell phone.

Watson was released on bond and is scheduled to appear before the Powhatan General District Court on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12