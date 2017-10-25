Henrico police spent over $60k during Monument Ave. protests

Henrico police have spent over $60,000 during the Monument Avenue protests on Sept. 15 and 16.

Employees worked 1,286 hours of overtime during the two-day period. The protests cost the county $64,735.34, which includes $58,277.14 for overtime, plus $4,458.20 for taxes.

Employees received their overtime pay on Oct. 6.

The protests cost the city of Richmond more than $570,000.

