RVA Parenting: Children with autism go to homecoming, welcomed by Deep Run student body

Carissa Garabedian is a mother and blogger and one of our favorite RVA Parenting contributors. She is also passionate about supporting children with special needs.

It was a big weekend in her house, as her kids attended Deep Run’s \homecoming dance. We’ll let her share why this moment was so tremendous in her own words:

This past weekend was a BIG one in our house. It has taken me a few days to come back to our daily reality. Our son with Autism, attended his High School’s Homecoming dance with another student with Autism. It was a first for all of us. There were some logistical pieces to work out, but there was no stopping 2 momma bears having our kids be a part of an event like this! These 2 did it all “KNOWDifferently”. Hanna had her hair and makeup done and got a new dress. Marky got the corsage, a new bowtie and was ready to dance. They also were included in group pictures with a Senior class group….. Read more here.

