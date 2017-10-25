Chesterfield parents may be faced with after-school care changes

Ahead of school time changes for the 2018-19 school year in Chesterfield, parents could face a financial impact on after-school child care.

Under a proposal approved earlier this year, all high schools will begin at 8:30 a.m. next year while most middle schools -- with the exception of Tomahawk Creek -- will start at 7:35 a.m.

Elementary school times will be at 7:45 a.m. for six elementary schools -- Bensley, Bon Air, Crenshaw, Clover Hill, Jacobs Road and Wells elementary schools -- while all others will start at 9:25 a.m.

Chesterfield schools are currently looking into after-school programs and how to meet the need when the new school year starts in September.

Jasmine Turner is looking into the changes and the impact parents may face and will have more on 12News on Wednesday evening.

