Fecal bacteria found in iced drinks at fast food restaurants

A recent report shows that soft drinks from your favorite restaurant could be contaminated with fecal bacteria.

The BBC tested soft drinks from McDonald's, KFC and Burger King restaurants in the UK and found fecal coliform bacteria in the iced drinks at each chain.

Iced drinks from popular coffee chains in Great Britain, including Starbucks, were also tested, and traces of fecal bacteria were found there too.

Scientists say the ice was either made from contaminated water, or the ice could have been scooped by an employee who didn't wash his or her hands after using the bathroom.

Freezing fecal coliform doesn't kill the bacteria -- it actually preserves it. And fecal bacteria can live for weeks on contaminated surfaces.

Clearly this is gross, but just how dangerous is it.

Doctors say we are exposed to bacteria all day, every day, and most of it doesn't make us sick.

This, however, is a good reminder to keep your hands away from your face, and make sure to wash them thoroughly before you eat or drink anything.

