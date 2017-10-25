Richmond students, teachers take stand against bullying

Students and teachers at Richmond Public Schools are wearing orange on Wednesday to take a stand against bullying.

The school is celebrating Unity Day in an effort to united for "kindness, acceptance and inclusion."

Unity Day is a "day everyone can come together -- in schools, communities, and online – and send one large orange message of support, hope, and unity to show that we are together against bullying," RPS posted on Facebook.

Unity Day is part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

