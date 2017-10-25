Water main break hits Westover Hills neighborhood

Water has been shut off on Pineway Drive on Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

Crews say water in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Pineway Drive, just off Forest Hill Avenue, has been shut off.

There's no information on how long repairs will take.

Water has been shut down on the 2300-2400 blocks of Pineway Dr. for an Emergency water main repair. — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) October 25, 2017

