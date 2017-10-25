Theft from cars, shots fired reported in neighborhood near Chesterfield school

Residents in one Chesterfield community are on edge after police were called out to their neighborhood not once, but twice in one night.More >>
Residents in one Chesterfield community are on edge after police were called out to their neighborhood not once, but twice in one night.More >>
Ahead of school time changes for the 2018-19 school year in Chesterfield, parents could face a financial impact on after-school child care.More >>
Ahead of school time changes for the 2018-19 school year in Chesterfield, parents could face a financial impact on after-school child care.More >>
Kids at Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield received a powerful lecture from someone not that far removed from high school, a young woman whose life has been irreversibly altered by a drunk driver behind the wheel.More >>
Kids at Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield received a powerful lecture from someone not that far removed from high school, a young woman whose life has been irreversibly altered by a drunk driver behind the wheel.More >>
A man has been charged in an incident that led to an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy on Monday night.More >>
A man has been charged in an incident that led to an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy on Monday night.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is a person of interest in a number of thefts that happened at the Midlothian Athletic Club.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is a person of interest in a number of thefts that happened at the Midlothian Athletic Club.More >>