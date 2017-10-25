Theft from cars, shots fired reported in neighborhood near Chesterfield school

Residents in one Chesterfield community are on edge after police were called out to their neighborhood not once, but twice in one night.

Chesterfield police say at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to Berwick Village Townhomes for a report of shots fired, although they weren’t able to find where the gunshots came from.

Martha Freismuth says she heard at least three shots outside of her home.

“You hear something like that, you get a little nervous. You wonder what’s going on, what’s happening in your neighborhood,” Freismuth said.

Hours later, police were back at Berwick Village.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police say someone noticed a suspicious person dressed in all black trying to get into cars. Officers spotted the suspect, but he ran away before they could catch him. The thief made off with a small amount of cash from an unlocked car.

Berwick Village resident CJ Boisseau says the theft is unsettling.

“People work hard and do what they’ve got to do for their own things. For someone to just come and steal from them is not right,” he said.

Freismuth thinks part of the problem is a wooded area behind the complex that makes it easy to carry out criminal activity hidden from view. Neighbors whose homes back up onto the woods say they are constantly dealing with trash and vandalism on their property.

“I definitely think that that’s a problem down there,” said Freismuth.

A board member for the Berwick Village Townhomes said they do hire an off-duty officer to patrol the area but can’t afford to have them come every day.

While Freismuth would like to see more done to prevent thieves from targeting her neighborhood, Boisseau says he’s taking precautions to keep his stuff and his family safe.

“In this day and time, how are you still even leaving your doors unlocked? It’s a force of habit now. Come out of the car [and] lock the doors,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12