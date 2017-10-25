Attempted car break-ins reported near Chesterfield school - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for someone who was trying to get into cars near Meadowbrook High School early Wednesday. 

Police were unable to find the suspect, who was wearing all black, but maintained patrols near the school through the night. 

Police say there is no danger to the community. 

