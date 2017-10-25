Attempted car break-ins reported near Chesterfield school

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for someone who was trying to get into cars near Meadowbrook High School early Wednesday.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for someone who was trying to get into cars near Meadowbrook High School early Wednesday.More >>
Kids at Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield received a powerful lecture from someone not that far removed from high school, a young woman whose life has been irreversibly altered by a drunk driver behind the wheel.More >>
Kids at Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield received a powerful lecture from someone not that far removed from high school, a young woman whose life has been irreversibly altered by a drunk driver behind the wheel.More >>
A man has been charged in an incident that led to an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy on Monday night.More >>
A man has been charged in an incident that led to an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy on Monday night.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is a person of interest in a number of thefts that happened at the Midlothian Athletic Club.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is a person of interest in a number of thefts that happened at the Midlothian Athletic Club.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says there are two separate projects along a stretch of the road between Reams Road and Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says there are two separate projects along a stretch of the road between Reams Road and Midlothian Turnpike.More >>