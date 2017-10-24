Lanes to close on Three Chopt Road in Henrico

A traffic alert on Three Chopt Road could make your ride to work a little more difficult.

Three Chopt's westbound lanes will be closed near Gaskins starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Crews have to install a temporary traffic signal--the existing one was damaged in an accident on Tuesday.

Crews will be diverting traffic onto Gaskins to get you around the construction, which could continue until 5 p.m.

