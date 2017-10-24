Charlottesville Confederate statues to stay for now

The Lee statue has a cover over it in Charlottesville. (Source: WVIR)

Charlottesville's Confederate statues may not be going anywhere for a while.

A judge extended the injunction against removing the statues.

Charlottesville's city council has already voted to take down the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues, but groups fighting to keep them argue that they are protected by state code.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled the statues will stay until a court makes a final decision in the case.

