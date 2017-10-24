Charlottesville Confederate statues to stay for now

Charlottesville's Confederate statues may not be going anywhere for a while.More >>
Investigators raided an Orange County farm back in Oct. of 2015 and found dozens of dead and neglected animals.
U.S. Marshals are issuing a call for help in finding Alana Renee Cole, who is believed to have killed her own mother in Prince George three years ago.
An EF-0 tornado touched down in King William early Tuesday morning and caused some damage.
Most of Central Virginia avoided major storm damages on Monday night as heavy rains and winds rolled through the area.
