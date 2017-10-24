Henrico police investigate gunshot heard near apartment complex

Henrico police are investigating a possible gunshot Tuesday night near an apartment complex in the East End.

Officers originally were responding to a service call in the area around 8:43 p.m. on Gay Avenue. When they were out there, they heard a shot fired, so they closed off several streets, set up a perimeter, and searched for a shooter or victim.

Police were unable to find anything.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12