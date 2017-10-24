Patients at John Randolph Hospital evacuated after fire breaks out

Patients at John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell are being evacuated after a fire broke out on the second floor.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. about a fire in the behavioral health unit. The fire was contained to the heating unit.

The hospital is currently evacuating patients into ambulances, and they are being transported to other HCA facilities.

No one was injured.

