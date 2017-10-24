Orange County horses given second chance

Kids at Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield received a powerful lecture from someone not that far removed from high school, a young woman whose life has been irreversibly altered by a drunk driver behind the wheel.More >>
A traffic alert on Three Chopt Road could make your ride to work a little more difficult.More >>
Charlottesville's Confederate statues may not be going anywhere for a while.More >>
Investigators raided an Orange County farm back in Oct. of 2015 and found dozens of dead and neglected animals.More >>
Henrico police are investigating a possible gunshot Tuesday night near an apartment complex in the East End.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding a child. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
