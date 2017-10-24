Orange County horses given second chance

Investigators raided an Orange County farm back in Oct. of 2015 and found dozens of dead and neglected animals. Now the surviving animals are getting a second chance at life, and one horse is winning awards.

Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue took in 29 horses after Peacable Farms was raided on Oct. 19, 2015.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12