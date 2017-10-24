Acts of Kindness: Honors for Federal Reserve analyst

Jessica Cotman has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank here in Richmond for 31 years.More >>
Jessica Cotman has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank here in Richmond for 31 years.More >>
Manquel Lewis has been saving his car detailing tip money to help buy new personalized uniforms for the team.More >>
Manquel Lewis has been saving his car detailing tip money to help buy new personalized uniforms for the team.More >>
Sharon Hooper started volunteer fostering with RAL seven years ago - if you've seen the NBC12 puppy cam, you've seen her house!More >>
Sharon Hooper started volunteer fostering with RAL seven years ago - if you've seen the NBC12 puppy cam, you've seen her house!More >>
While some students dread going to the principal’s office, honor roll student, Alexis Gresham likes to visit several times a week.More >>
While some students dread going to the principal’s office, honor roll student, Alexis Gresham likes to visit several times a week.More >>
Barbara Kidd says she has lost a lot of friends since battling lung cancer and congestive heart failure.More >>
Barbara Kidd says she has lost a lot of friends since battling lung cancer and congestive heart failure.More >>
A Henrico mother wanted to get her children involved in helping the area’s homeless.More >>
A Henrico mother wanted to get her children involved in helping the area’s homeless.More >>
Melody Thorpe was brought to tears by the donation a complete stranger made to her and her wheelchair-bound son.More >>
Melody Thorpe was brought to tears by the donation a complete stranger made to her and her wheelchair-bound son.More >>
When she’s not volunteering in the NBC12 Call12 Center, Retiree Patsy Hughes drives the school bus in Amelia.More >>
When she’s not volunteering in the NBC12 Call12 Center, Retiree Patsy Hughes drives the school bus in Amelia.More >>
Thirteen-year-old Hunter Robbins is a tackle and linebacker with the Darbytown Gators. The team is part of the Excel To Excellence League.More >>
Thirteen-year-old Hunter Robbins is a tackle and linebacker with the Darbytown Gators. The team is part of the Excel To Excellence League.More >>
Linda Hanna nominated Brian Purcell - founder of “The WAY”, a Henrico non-profit - for Acts Of Kindness recognition.More >>
Linda Hanna nominated Brian Purcell - founder of “The WAY”, a Henrico non-profit - for Acts Of Kindness recognition.More >>