Acts of Kindness: Honors for Federal Reserve analyst

Jessica Cotman has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank here in Richmond for 31 years. She is beloved by staff who call her a ray of sunshine because she’s always doing things to try to brighten someone’s day.

Well known for the delicious home baked goods, cakes, cookies and pies she brings to work, Jessica says love is the main ingredient. A co-worker says there’s not an organization or individual in need that Jessica won’t step up to help.

From the Salvation Army to United Way, whether the need is food, clothing, money, time, or even a shoulder to cry on, Jessica is there doing whatever she can, to make things better. Family and friends knew the only way they could surprise Jessica was by telling her they needed her help with a project.

This good Samaritan was stunned to found out she was being honored for her amazing kindness.

