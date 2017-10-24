U.S. Marshals search for 2014 murder suspect

U.S. Marshals are issuing a call for help in finding Alana Renee Cole, who is believed to have killed her own mother in Prince George three years ago.

Investigators believe Cole stabbed her own mother to death in April of 2014. The body of 67-year-old Lana Sears was found in her own home on Marl Bank Avenue.

Police say Cole was last seen walking away from the crime scene.

Three years ago, Cole's siblings said their sister had not been the same ever since a bad car accident. They say she began talking to herself and hearing voices. After the murder, they say Renee left the area with no money and no car.

"We need help," said Tracy King, Renee's sister. "We need the public's help. It's like she dropped off the face of the earth, and we don't know where she's at."

U.S. Marshals say Alana Cole is 45 years old, weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. They say she likes fishing, so she may be hiding in places near water.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.

