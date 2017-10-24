U.S. Marshals search for 2014 murder suspect

U.S. Marshals are issuing a call for help in finding Alana Renee Cole, who is believed to have killed her own mother in Prince George three years ago.More >>
An EF-0 tornado touched down in King William early Tuesday morning and caused some damage.More >>
Most of Central Virginia avoided major storm damages on Monday night as heavy rains and winds rolled through the area.More >>
The game is starting with larger jackpots, larger secondary prizes, a new way to wager, and better odds to win $1 million.More >>
Police evacuated the residents and brought in the Newport News Bomb Squad after a suspect detonated an IED last week.More >>
