Hanover deputies warn about phone scam

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
There's a new warning out about the safety of kids' smartwatches, which are marketed as a way to help keep your kids safe.More >>
There's a new warning out about the safety of kids' smartwatches, which are marketed as a way to help keep your kids safe.More >>
Jessica Cotman has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank here in Richmond for 31 years.More >>
Jessica Cotman has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank here in Richmond for 31 years.More >>
U.S. Marshals are issuing a call for help in finding Alana Renee Cole, who is believed to have killed her own mother in Prince George three years ago.More >>
U.S. Marshals are issuing a call for help in finding Alana Renee Cole, who is believed to have killed her own mother in Prince George three years ago.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
Police are investigating the murder of a middle school teacher who was discovered dead in her Strongsville home on Monday.More >>
Police are investigating the murder of a middle school teacher who was discovered dead in her Strongsville home on Monday.More >>