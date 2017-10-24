Hanover deputies warn about phone scam

Deputies in Hanover County are warning of another phone scam making the rounds. The suspects are claiming to be raising money for a "Shop with a Cop" event.

The person on the line will pretend to be part of the Hanover County Fraternal Order of Police.

They say that if you wish to donate money, you can meet with a retired officer. However, the sheriff's office says this is a scam, and the order of police isn't currently holding a fundraiser.

