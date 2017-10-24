Police investigated suspect before Williamsburg blast

Williamsburg police say they were investigating the suspect accused of blowing up a pipe bomb in a parking lot for more than a week before Thursday's blast.

Court documents say starting Oct. 11, Stephen Powers called multiple times over a few days, alerting them to different messages he found on the door of a maintenance office, but police never found anything.

Due to those calls, police questioned Powers after the explosion and found holes in his story.

At his home, police found a pipe that had markings that matched the one found at the scene of the blast.

