3 elementary schools named after Confederate generals to be renamed

Three elementary schools named after Confederate generals will be renamed following a unanimous vote by the Oklahoma city school board, but not everyone is happy.

The seven members voted to rename Jackson, Lee, and Stand Watie elementary schools. Now, they're considering the method and cost of changing the signage to the school buildings.

Despite the unanimous vote, there are some in the community who don't want to see the names change.

"Overwhelmingly, the people I've talked to have said let's move forward. Let's get this behind us and move down the road, and focus on kids and pick a name that better exemplifies our community," said Mark Mann, a school board member.

"It's not going to diminish those three men. They're wonderful men. It's not going to diminish me for who I am. I'm a proud descendant of a Confederate soldier, and this isn't going to change that," said Larry Logan, who is against the name change.

New names for the school still have to be chosen, and the board is hoping private donors will help cover the estimated $40,000 needed to change old signage. Board members say the whole process will likely take at least 10 months.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12