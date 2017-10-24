EF-0 tornado touches down in King Willliam

A tree blocks a road Tuesday morning in New Kent. (Source: New Kent Sheriff's Office)

An EF-0 tornado touched down in King William early Tuesday morning and caused some damage.

"Numerous trees were downed or snapped," according to the National Weather Service. "There was damage to 14 structures, including outbuildings, and some cars were damaged along the 1500 block of West Rose Garden Road."

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported trees down on several roads across Central Virginia early Tuesday morning. All of the roads were back open by Tuesday afternoon, according to 511virginia.org.

The tornado had an estimated top wind of 80 miles per hour.

