Part of Dock Street closed due to construction project

If you live or work in Shockoe Bottom, there is an important traffic alert you need to know about.

Dock Street is closed from Pear Street to Main Street as a part of a construction project that has several phases.

Dock Street is actually being relocated between Pear and Peebles streets, and there will be a roundabout at the intersection of Main Street. Traffic is being detoured onto Main Street.

"I think it's worthwhile," said Janet Johnston, who lives in Church Hill. " think that it's only going to benefit the community. I was biking with a friend of mine and we were both commenting on how Richmond's really doing a great job with the greenways and the busing system. I think we're on the map to do some great things."

Not only will Dock Street be improved, but Main Street is also being widened to include bike lanes and sidewalks. This entire project should be finished by next April.

