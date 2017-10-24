Police search for person of interest in Midlothian Athletic Club thefts

Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is a person of interest in a number of thefts that happened at the Midlothian Athletic Club.

On Saturday, the man was seen entering and leaving the MAC locker room several times. Victims came forward and said their belongings went missing during the time the suspect was going through the locker room, according to Crime Solvers.

Surveillance video captured a bearded white man between 40 and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike cap, a black T-shirt, and light colored pants.

Anyone who can identify him can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12