Hanover family reunited with beloved dog found in Chesterfield

A former state delegate and his family are overjoyed to be reunited with their five year-old yellow lab Luke after the dog was found in Chesterfield County.

Luke belongs to Frank D. Hargrove, Sr., and they say the dog sometimes gets out of his pen and wanders over to the nearby Ashland Berry Farm. This time, however, he made it all the way to Chesterfield County.

The Sheriff's Office says Luke is in good health and has been returned.

When Luke first went missing, there were reports that the dog was taken away in a blue vehicle. The Sheriff's Office did not say whether they were investigating or charging anyone in connection to the disappearance.

