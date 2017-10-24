Family needs help for finding beloved dog

A former state delegate and his family needs help in finding their dog.

Luke, who belongs to Frank D. Hargrove, Sr., is a five-year-old yellow lab, who sometimes gets out of his pen and wanders over to nearby Ashland Berry Farm.

Luke loves people and the attention he gets over there. According to a Montpelier resident, one of the workers at the Ashland Berry Farm said Luke got into a blue sports car similar to a Toyota Scion. The worker said part of the license plate said "MANGO."

It is possible the people who picked him up may have mistaken Luke as a stray. However, he is not, and his family desperately wants him back home.

If you have any information on the car Luke was in, please call 804-241-2670.

