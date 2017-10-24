Crews battle flames at Henrico home

Crews are working to put out a fire out at a home in Henrico's East End.

The fire happened at a home on Bromby Street, located off of Williamsburg Road. Officials say the fire started at the back of the home and went into the attic. There is a lot of damage to the back of the home and the exterior.

No one was hurt, but the residents will be displaced for a while, according to Henrico fire officials. The residents are now searching for their missing cat.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

