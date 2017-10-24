Man arrested in connection to VSU shooting

Police released this photo of the shooting suspect. (Source: Virginia State University)

A student was seriously injured in the shooting, which prompted a campus lockdown. (Source: NBC12)

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at Virginia State University, but police say he is not the shooter.

According to police, Khris Moonilal, of Petersburg, is charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding in relation to the shooting.

A student was seriously injured in the shooting, which prompted a campus lockdown.

The suspected shooter in the Oct. 19 incident has not been arrested.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12