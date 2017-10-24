Man killed while crossing Forest Hill Ave. identified

Police have identified the man killed while crossing a road in Richmond's Southside.

Franklin Cram, 79, was in the crosswalk, attempting to cross Forest Hill Avenue from the median when he was struck on Wednesday, Oct. 18. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries a day later.

According to police, the driver of the car had a green light at the intersection of Forest Hill and Sheila Lane.

Charges are pending once police complete their investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective Mark Allen (804) 646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

