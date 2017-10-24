Hanover Sheriff's Office: 'Shop with a Cop' call is a scam

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a reoccurring phone scam.

Numerous people have reported a call from an unknown person claiming to represent the Hanover County Fraternal Order of Police. The caller claims they are raising money for a "Shop with a Cop" event, in which a "retired officer" would meet them in person.

The sheriff's office says this call is a scam, and reminds citizens that they will never ask for money over the phone.

Victims of this scam are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-365-6140.

