Woman rescued after being stranded in river near Huguenot Bridge

A woman who claimed to have dropped her phone from the Huguenot Bridge on Monday night was found by runners Tuesday morning.

The Richmond Fire Department says the woman jumped from the bridge into the water to retrieve her phone. She sustain some back injuries in the process and became stranded at the second column of the bridge.

The fire department says women who were running along the river saw the woman waving and heard her asking for help. They called 911 around 8:20 a.m.

There's no information on the woman's condition.

