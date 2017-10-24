Convictions on both sides out of Confederate campaign rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A confrontation over a cellphone at a Confederate monuments rally by Republican candidate Corey Stewart resulted in convictions for both a left-wing protester and a man who confronted her.

News outlets report that 29-year-old Sara Michel Tansey was convicted of destruction of property for taking the cellphone of right-wing activist Jason Kessler, who was using the phone to livestream a feed of the February campaign rally.

Sixty-five-year-old Joseph Draego was convicted of assault for using excessive force in retrieving the cellphone for Kessler.

Both were convicted Monday in Charlottesville General District Court. Tansey received a $50 fine, which was suspended, plus court costs. Draego received a $100 fine, plus court costs.

Draego denied using excessive force at his hearing and has appealed his conviction to circuit court.

