VIDEO: Massive fire sends plumes of smoke into air in Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

VIDEO: Massive fire sends plumes of smoke into air in Petersburg

(Source: NBC12) (Source: NBC12)
(Source: NBC12) (Source: NBC12)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

A fire in Petersburg sent plumes of smoke into the air Tuesday morning. 

The flames broke out before 9 a.m. on Bank Street.

Video sent from a viewer shows massive amounts of smoke coming from the fire. 

Further details of how the fire started are unknown - Stay with NBC12 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly