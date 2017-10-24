Man who escaped crash dies when hit by another vehicle in median

A man who escaped a crash uninjured died after being hit by another vehicle in Henrico County Tuesday morning.

The initial crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-295 at mile marker 34.

According to police, an SUV and car collided, causing the SUV to overturn in the left travel lane.

The driver of the car has minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man driving the SUV was able to leave his vehicle and walked to the median.

A 46-year-old man from Chester, VA witnessed the crash and pulled over to help.

Both men were standing in the median when a third vehicle came upon the overturned SUV.

The 38-year-old driver from Prince George, VA served left to avoid the vehicle and traffic in the right lane. As he swerved, he hit both men.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead - his identity has not been released. The man who stopped to help was taken to VCU Medical Center for injuries. He's expected to survive.

The incident closed two lanes of the road and the left shoulder of Exit 34B. All lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.

