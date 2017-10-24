Major changes coming to Mega Millions

One of the most popular lottery games in the U.S. is making major changes starting for Saturday's drawing.

The game is starting with larger jackpots, larger secondary prizes, a new way to wager, and better odds to win $1 million.

Here's a look at the all the changes:

Price point: The price of a ticket increases to $2, the same as Powerball. This will create larger jackpots that are expected to grow at a faster rate.

Starting jackpot: The minimum jackpot increases from $15 million to $40 million.

"Just the Jackpot" wager: This new way to play will give players a chance to play for the jackpot only, at a cost of $3 for two plays.

Odds: The odds of hitting the jackpot increase, to 1 in 302 million. However, the odds of winning the $1 million second prize actually get smaller and are 1 in 12.6 million. The overall odds of winning any prize change to 1 in 24.

Numbers: Players will still use the formula of matching five balls plus the Mega Ball number. The first five numbers will be from 1 through 70 (a change from 1 through 75). The Mega Ball number will from 1 through 25 (a change from 1 through 15).

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The changes go into effect for the Oct. 28 drawing.

For more information, visit www.valottery.com.

