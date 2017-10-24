Major changes coming to Mega Millions

One person died and another was seriously hurt in two crashes on I-295 in Henrico on Tuesday morning.More >>
One person died and another was seriously hurt in two crashes on I-295 in Henrico on Tuesday morning.More >>
A fire in Petersburg sent plumes of smoke into the air Tuesday morning.More >>
A fire in Petersburg sent plumes of smoke into the air Tuesday morning.More >>
The system, which part of a partnership with the company Anonymous Alerts, allows students to report bullying, cyber bullying, peer pressure, drug usage and family issues.More >>
The system, which part of a partnership with the company Anonymous Alerts, allows students to report bullying, cyber bullying, peer pressure, drug usage and family issues.More >>
Charlottesville police are searching for 10 suspects wanted in connection with an assault in downtown on the day a white nationalist rally erupted in violence.More >>
Charlottesville police are searching for 10 suspects wanted in connection with an assault in downtown on the day a white nationalist rally erupted in violence.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.More >>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
The clip, posted to social media Sunday by a concerned resident, shows four people hitting and kicking a teen, then walking away with his chain.More >>
The clip, posted to social media Sunday by a concerned resident, shows four people hitting and kicking a teen, then walking away with his chain.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>