What's Driving You Crazy: Arch Road construction

NBC12 viewers reached out to Candice Smith to find out what's going on along and near Arch Road in Chesterfield.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says there are two separate projects along a stretch of the road between Reams Road and Midlothian Turnpike.

First is utility work at Arch Road and Castleburg Drive, not far from Reams Elementary School. Crews are trying to do some work between drop off and pickup times at the school, causing alternate lane closures during the day on Tuesday.

Then there is some landscaping work on Arch Road near the Arboretum entrance. That's causing some road closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on week.

