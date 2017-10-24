Facebook voters pick name for Richmond police's newest K-9

After more than 1,000 votes in a weekend poll, the Richmond Police's new K-9 recruit has been given the name of Zeus.

Voters on Facebook had three names to choose to name the shepherd malinois mix: Barron, Tuck or Zeus.

The winner was announced Monday night.

"He celebrated in 1-year-old birthday yesterday," Friends of Richmond K-9 said on Facebook. "Good luck K-9 Zeus!"

