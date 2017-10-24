Trees down across several Central VA roads

The game is starting with larger jackpots, larger secondary prizes, a new way to wager, and better odds to win $1 million.More >>
The game is starting with larger jackpots, larger secondary prizes, a new way to wager, and better odds to win $1 million.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says there are two separate projects along a stretch of the road between Reams Road and Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says there are two separate projects along a stretch of the road between Reams Road and Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
Henrico Schools plans to hold a community meeting following that divisive locker room video that now has the Short Pump Middle School football team sitting out the rest of the season.More >>
Henrico Schools plans to hold a community meeting following that divisive locker room video that now has the Short Pump Middle School football team sitting out the rest of the season.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>