Trees down across several Central VA roads

Most of Central Virginia avoided major storm damages on Monday night as heavy rains and winds rolled through the area.

The National Weather Service reported numerous trees down with minor home damage in King William County, which is east of Richmond.

The Virginia Department of Transportation also reported trees down on several area roads:

Route 626 in King William

Route 631 in King William

Route 155 in New Kent

Route 6 in Goochland

Overnight, about 2,000 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia lost power, but those numbers were dropping Tuesday morning.

There were reports of damage in Southwest Virginia with localized flooding, downed trees and debris, especially in the New River Valley.

Thousands of people lost power and many schools were forced to have delayed openings on Tuesday morning.

No major injuries have been reported.

