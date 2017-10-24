Central VA avoids major storm damage

A tree blocks a road Tuesday morning in New Kent. (Source: New Kent Sheriff's Office)

Most of Central Virginia avoided major storm damages on Monday night as heavy rains and winds rolled through the area.

The National Weather Service reported numerous trees down with minor home damage in King William County, which is east of Richmond.

The Virginia Department of Transportation also reported trees down on several area roads early Tuesday morning. Most of the road were clear, according to 511virginia.org, but Route 618 in Charles City and Courthouse Road in New Kent were still blocked.

Overnight, about 2,000 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia lost power, but nearly everyone had power back on my mid-morning.

There were reports of damage in Southwest Virginia with localized flooding, downed trees and debris, especially in the New River Valley.

Thousands of people lost power and many schools were forced to have delayed openings on Tuesday morning.

No major injuries have been reported.

