Henrico Schools to hold community forum following racy Short Pump video

NBC 12 is learning more about plans by Henrico Schools to unite the community following that divisive locker room video that now has the Short Pump Middle School football team sitting out the rest of the season.

A public forum is planned for this week where the Henrico Superintendent will address the issue that NBC 12 first exposed.

"It's really a disgusting video,” said Dr. Ram Bhagat of the Richmond Youth Peace Project.

Although he has seen the news coverage, this is the first time he's getting an uncensored look at the Short Pump locker room video that was shared on Snapchat of black football players pinned to the ground with other players on top simulating sexual assault over racist language.

"Seeing that raw footage is very disturbing even for me. I do a lot of work around violence and trauma healing, and it was definitely traumatizing,” he said.

Dr. Bhagat counsels youth across the Richmond metro on conflict resolution and racial healing. While the football team must now forfeit their season, Dr. Bhagat believes action must extend beyond punishment.

"Delve a little deeper into the mindset of the kids that were doing it, so they understand the implications and the impact of their actions…With young people that age, I think their ability and capacity to understand consequences right away hasn't fully developed, so they may do something not really thinking about the consequences. It doesn't excuse it. It's an issue the school has to deal with, the community has to deal with,” he added.

In light of the public outcry, the school board is now calling on neighbors to join in a community conversation at the school Wednesday to discuss the way forward.

The district says it will share preliminary plans for healing and will welcome input from the school community. Dr. Bhagat says it's good first step - but it can't be the final step.

"So what is going to be done to address the harm, take responsibility and make amends? We can't keep ignoring these deeply rooted problems if we want to progress as a region. That was a serious offense against human dignity,” he said.

The public forum will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside of the auditorium at Short Pump Middle School.

