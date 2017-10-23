Suspect in Amber Alert arrested in Petersburg; boy found safe

Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy after he was found safe Monday night.

The boy was believed to be "in extreme danger." Police say immediate tips helped them to locate the boy.

The man police say he was with, 40-year-old James Benjamin King, was arrested in Petersburg.

He is being held in Chesterfield County Jail after being charged with abduction.

