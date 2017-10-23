Amber Alert canceled, 3-year-old Chesterfield boy safe; suspect still at large

Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy after he was found safe Monday night.

The boy was believed to be "in extreme danger." Police say immediate tips helped them to locate the boy.

The man he was with, 40-year-old James Benjamin King, is still at large. King is described as a black male, 5'1" tall, 130 pounds, brown eyes and a short afro, last seen wearing a Dead Pool insignia t-shirt with light-colored blue jeans.

King was driving a red 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate XWS-1828.

Anyone with information about King's whereabouts should call police.

