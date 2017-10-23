RVA Parenting: Halloween events in Greater Williamsburg

Fall in Greater Williamsburg, Va. would not be complete without Halloween and all the "screams" it brings with it. Brave Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens, listen to real-life stories of ghostly encounters in Historic Yorktown, enjoy family frights at Jamestown Settlement, or learn of the ghosts that still haunt the taverns and historic buildings of Colonial Williamsburg. We dare you!

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream challenges brave guests to discover new bone-chilling scare zones, terrifying shows and gruesome creatures lurking around the park. At the stroke of 6 p.m. the park becomes home to a host of creepy creatures that lie in wait for unsuspecting victims. Fear abounds in the Virginia theme park's collection of elaborate haunted houses, immersive themed Terror-tories™ and darkly entertaining live shows. Younger guests can experience tamer Halloween happenings at the Sesame Street Forest of Fun.

Through Oct. 31, celebrate the Halloween season with Colonial Williamsburg’s Haunting on DoG Street festival of frights and fun, featuring ghost tours, spooky carriage rides, the glow of more than 250 jack-o-lanterns, museum talks and special events, including “Monsters, Mayhem and Musick,” a concert of the darker side of baroque music; “The Trial of a Patriot;” and ghost tours and walks, including the first-ever Ghost Walk Junior, offering a light program for families with young children.

Located about an hour from Richmond and 45 minutes from Norfolk via Route 64, Greater Williamsburg is the ideal day or evening trip. More eerie ideas on how to celebrate fall and Halloween in Greater Williamsburg can be found at www.VisitWilliamsburg.com.