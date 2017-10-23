HVAC alarm prompts evacuation, bomb squad response at Williamsburg building

Police evacuated the residents and brought in the Newport News Bomb Squad after a suspect detonated an IED last week.More >>
A stolen handgun and more than $8,000 were found inside a microwave Monday at a hotel in Greensville, along with marijuana, baggies, digital scales and another weapon.More >>
Neighbors living on Maryland Avenue in New Kent contacted NBC12 because the street they live on is privately owned, deteriorating and not being maintained putting them, their children and other neighbors at risk.More >>
A Dinwiddie school bus with 10 students on board was involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office.More >>
A man was arrested after driving while intoxicated with his daughter in the car, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.More >>
