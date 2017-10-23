HVAC alarm prompts evacuation, bomb squad response at Williamsbu - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

HVAC alarm prompts evacuation, bomb squad response at Williamsburg building

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Police and fire crews in Williamsburg evacuated a building on Monday after a heat sensor alarm in a HVAC system.

The call came in around 3:12 p.m. from the 400 block of Duke of Gloucester Street. Police evacuated the residents and brought in the Newport News Bomb Squad, after a suspect detonated an IED last week.

Nothing was found during the search, and residents returned to the building around 5:35 p.m.

